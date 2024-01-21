Curtis Jones injury update: Jurgen Klopp gives latest on Liverpool midfielder - 'we all hope'
Curtis Jones was withdrawn in the closing stages of Liverpool's 4-0 win.
Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Curtis Jones after Liverpool's comprehensive victory over Bournemouth.
The Reds romped to a 4-0 triumph at the Vitality Stadium, with a stellar second-half showing yielding all three points. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both plundered double as Liverpool restored a five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.
However, the only disappointment for Liverpool was that Jones was forced off in the closing stages and went straight down the tunnel. However, Klopp is hopeful that the midfielder's setback isn't too serious.
Klopp told reporters: "We all hope and Curtis as well. He felt a little, he had last week a little bit but nothing was there. Curtis is a very experienced player thought: 'It's 3-0, why should I risk it?' I hope that's exactly how it was."