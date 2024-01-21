Curtis Jones was withdrawn in the closing stages of Liverpool's 4-0 win.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool is substituted off after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Curtis Jones after Liverpool's comprehensive victory over Bournemouth.

The Reds romped to a 4-0 triumph at the Vitality Stadium, with a stellar second-half showing yielding all three points. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both plundered double as Liverpool restored a five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.

However, the only disappointment for Liverpool was that Jones was forced off in the closing stages and went straight down the tunnel. However, Klopp is hopeful that the midfielder's setback isn't too serious.