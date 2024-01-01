Damning Darwin Nunez Liverpool statistic emerges as Jamie Carragher makes 'big problem' admission
Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield on Monday night but not before a host of missed chances threatened to hamper their title ambitions
Liverpool started 2024 off with a win as they overcame a determined Newcastle United side 4-2 at Anfield on Monday night, although for large parts it looked like the Reds were set to endure another frustrating home result.
Mohamed Salah put the Reds 1-0 up shortly after half time but Alexander Isak replied with an equaliser five minutes later with a clinical finish in front of the Kop. However, two goals in four minutes in the final quarter from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo eased nerves. Sven Botman headed Newcastle back to within a goal on 81 minutes before Salah converted his second from the penalty spot to wrap up all three points.
However, it could have been a different story as a wasteful Liverpool were almost made to pay. Salah missed a first-half penalty as Trent Alexander-Arnold blazed over the rebound with Liverpool having 18 first-half shots without a goal. They created 7.53xg (expected goals) compared to just 0.70xG for the visitors.
Reds striker Darwin Nunez missed a handful of chances in the game before being replaced in the second half, with his substitution arriving after he had glanced a header past the post from 10 yards. Another opportunity came his way as he beat Botman to a long ball in the first half but hit his shot straight at the advancing Dubravka.
Analysing the incident at half time, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "This sums up Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt, in that he gets the chance because he's got the pace and power. He worries [Sven] Botman, knocks him out of the way and then doesn't finish. And again that is him in a nutshell. If that was Gakpo, he doesn't even get the chance, so that is the big plus point for Nunez - is that he gets so many shots off but he is not clinical.
"When he has that split second to think, that is always a big problem. When he does it off instinct, more often than not it finds the back of the net."
The miss was the 37th big chance Nunez has squandered in a Liverpool shirt, out of the 47 he has had. It is a conversion rate of just over 20 per cent, with no player who has had more than 20 big chances in that time producing a worse return. It is a statistic that gives some cause for concern among those associated with Liverpool, as they seek to keep their lead at the top of the table. With Salah departing for the African Cup of Nations, the goalscoring burden will need to be taken on by others and the Reds will need to cut out their wastefulness to maintain their place at the summit of the Premier League table.