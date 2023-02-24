One transfer got away from Rafael Benitez during his time at Liverpool and many will wonder what could have been.

Rafael Benitez oversaw plenty of shrewd deals during his six years as Liverpool manager, but one will certainly keep him up at night: the failure to acquire Dani Alves back in 2006.

The former manager has revealed the story of how the Reds almost signed the Brazilian right-back, who many believe to be the greatest of all time in that position.

Speaking with Robbie Fowler on the We Are Liverpool podcast, the former Anflield boss told how Liverpool were hit with budget restrictions meaning there was very limited funds available for any summer dealings and he required a right-sided midfielder. The choice came down to Alves, who was plying his trade Sevilla at the time, and Dirk Kuyt, who was tearing it up with Feyenoord in Holland.

With only £10m to spend, Benitez made the tough choice to go with Kuyt. In fairness to the Spaniard, Kuyt had an insanely good career at the Dutch club and was coming off the back of a season with 25 goals and 19 assists in 37 games. Of course, he didn’t know Alves would go onto cement his place among the very best right-backs of all time, but he obviously felt the need to defend his decision.

“We looked at Dani Alves, but he was a right full-back. So you have to make a decision, whether to sign a player who can player striker, second striker and right winger, or you can go for a full-back, Brazilian, playing in Spain to play as your right winger. It’s a big risk.”

“It was a really difficult time, but I was really pleased,” the former Liverpool boss added.

Alves’ stayed for another two seasons at Sevilla before signing for Barcelona; he managed seven goal involvements in 06/07, before then exploding the following season with 18 assists and four goals in all competitions.

Daniel Alves of Sevilla FC celebrates after they won the UEFA Cup final against Middlesbrough FC on May 10, 2006. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

For Kuyt, he instantly became a key player across multiple positions, managing 14 goals and six assists in his first season as well as starting and scoring in the 2-1 Champions League final defeat to AC Milan.

He went onto score 79 times in 285 games, win the League Cup and score what is now an infamous ‘tap-in’ hattrick against Manchester United at Anfield.

