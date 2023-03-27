Register
Daniel Levy makes blunt Tottenham top-four claim amid Liverpool and Newcastle United battle

Antonio Conte has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:06 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 07:15 BST

Chairman Daniel Levy has insisted Tottenham Hotspur have a 'fight on our hands’ if they’re to secure Champions League qualification.

Spurs made the decision to part ways with head coach Antonio Conte on Sunday night. The decision came after Conte took aim at the Spurs players and the culture of the club after a 3-3 draw at Southampton before the international break.

The north London side sit fourth in the table with 10 matches to play. Liverpool are seven points behind with two matches in hand while Newcastle United are just a point in arrears and have also played two fewer games.

Cristian Stellini will hold the reins at Tottenham until the end of the season and Levy has insisted everyone has to ‘pull together’ to book a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

He said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

