'Excitement and aggression' - Daniel Sturridge claims Liverpool star is 'future' of the club
The former Liverpool striker was on hand to give his expert advice.
Daniel Sturridge believes that Darwin Nunez is the future of Liverpool's attack after a strong start to the new season.
Nunez, 24, has 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games this season which means he averages one roughly every 63 minutes.
After enduring a difficult first season adapting to life on Merseyside, he now looks fitter, sharper and has shown technical improvements, and former Liverpool striker Sturridge believes Nunez is a 'defender's nightmare'.
Speaking on Monday Night Football, he explained: "I think he brings an excitement and an aggression in attack in terms of the runs he makes. He's an exciting player to watch, I think he is a defender's nightmare.
"The type of player that he is - he is going to get a lot of opportunities in games.
"No striker has every tool, but it is about having as many as you can so when it comes to the moments you can do any of the finishes you want to do.
"But in terms of the type of player he is, he will get a lot of chances because of the runs he makes."
Nunez had seven shots against Luton Town during the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road over the weekend, but he missed three big chances and hit the woodwork once in what was an off-day for the Uruguayan after a strong run.
There were signs of last season's bad habits as he, somehow, fired over from less than two yards out from a Mo Salah header. Luckily for Nunez, the offside flag went up to save his blushes.
Next up, before the international break, is a trip to face Toulouse in the Europa League before Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield and Nunez will be hoping to get back on the horse after a frustrating performance.
Of course, Sturridge's admission that Nunez needs to improve his finishing overall is nothing new but if the former Benfica forward can slowly improve over time he will receive plenty of service and he live up to the vast potential that Liverpool see in him.