Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were all on target in Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Daniel Sturridge reflected on Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United and insisted: ‘This is the first sign of something special for this group of attackers’.

The Reds were in ecstasy as they blitzed their way to a 7-0 victory over their fierce rivals at Anfield. It was a game for the history books, with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah all firing doubles before Roberto Firmino added the gloss on the triumph.

Nunez and Gakpo both endured slow starts on Merseyside as they acclimatised to their new surroundings. The former arrived for an initial £64 million from Benfica last summer and now has plundered 14 goals in 31 games. Gakpo, meanwhile has scored four times since joining for £37 million from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Ex-striker Sturridge, who netted 50 goals during a six-year spell at Anfield, believes the pair are starting to click alongside talisman Mo Salah.

Speaking on social media, Sturridge said: “This is the beauty of the Premier League; two teams who are obviously the most historic teams ever. As an ex-Liverpool player, I will say I know that feeling of going into a game of this magnitude against a team of this magnitude with people doubting your team, doubting your players and you go out there and get the job done.

“The feeling the players are going to have is going to be nuts. Standard procedures - it's cloud nine. It's going to be a different vibe no. United have been good this season, we're not going to deny that. They've been brilliant but Liverpool, this could be the start of something special. Don't doubt the Liverpool players - especially when they're playing at home on a cold evening with those fans at Anfield.

“One thing I'm very excited about is the chemistry of the front three. Chemistry with attacks is one of the biggest and most important things in the game. When you've got that telepathic vibe - that vibe is special. It seemed to me that this was one of the first games I've watched and thought: 'Wow these three could be big, big trouble for defenders'.

“I'm excited to see where this goes now and hope they can show their quality because, without that, it's very difficult to all of a sudden just click. Sometimes it does - me and Luis [Suarez] just clicked in the first training sessions. Sadio, Bobby and Salah instantly clicked. Something that happens in football and it's great but sometimes it takes time.”

