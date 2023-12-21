Danny Murphy and Chris Sutton agree over outcome of huge Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League clash
Pundits have been predicting Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal this weekend.
Two pundits have had their say on this weekend's huge top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. Just a point separates the two sides at the top of the table, and both teams look as though they will stick around in this season's Premier League title race for the duration.
Nothing will be decided at Anfield this weekend, but the clash could be a key indicator in which of the two potential title candidates are better placed to come out on top come May. Going into Saturday's Anfield meeting, it couldn't be more difficult to pick a winner, given how closely matched the teams have been this season.
But there seems to be a unanimous consensus among two pundits in particular. BBC pundit Chris Sutton has submitted his weekly predictions, and he believes the Anfield factor could be key.
“Arsenal will be bolder than Manchester United were at Anfield last week, but then Sheffield United would probably show more attacking intent than Erik ten Hag’s side did,” Sutton wrote. “I still think it will be pretty cagey because the Gunners are not as expansive as they were last season, but they still carry a threat. There is this argument that they are lacking a centre-forward, which I get, but they have shown they can get goals from all areas of their team.
“So, I think this will be tight, but Liverpool are at home and I just don’t see them drawing another blank. They only know one way to play, they will take the game to Arsenal – and I think they will edge it.”
Former Liverpool star turned Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy is also backing a Liverpool win, telling the Vibe with Five podcast: "I think it’s a bigger surprise if Arsenal win there than if Liverpool beat Arsenal, especially with their record there. Even last year they went 2-0 up and threw it away and should’ve lost.
"I don’t think if either loses you can write them off completely. I think it’s a bigger game for Liverpool after the United game to actually send a message. I think for Liverpool in terms of confidence, Arsenal you can see what they’re doing and they’ve only lost two.
"But they’ve been close and gave Villa their best game. For Liverpool it’s really important and I don’t see them losing, they won’t lose. Arsenal won’t shut up shop. Who is going to stop Salah? Zinchenko is a teriffic footballer but he’s not as good defensively as Tomiyasu. Both ways Arsenal have a go and I see goals but when teams come to Anfield and have a go, Liverpool end up on top, hence they’ve not lost there this season."