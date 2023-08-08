SV Darmstadt 98 manager Torsten Lieberknecht found it 'difficult' to accept' that his side conceded two set-piece goals against Liverpool.

The Reds' final dress rehearsal ahead of the 2023-24 season ended with a 3-1 victory over the German side at Preston North End's Deepdale on Monday night.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the fifth minute when a corner found its way to Mo Salah inside the area, who finished from close range. Then Jurgen Klopp's side doubled their advantage three minutes later through Diogo Jota.

Mathias Honsak did reduce the arrears for Darmstadt before Luis Diaz;s inventive flick from another corner in the second half wrapped up the win for Liverpool.

The Reds' attention now turns to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League campaign this Sunday. Darmstadt, meanwhile, are preparing for life back in the Bundesliga and their first game is against Eintracht Frankfurt later this month.