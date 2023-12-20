Liverpool team to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in full.

Liverpool have made six changes for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to hand a rest to Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, but Darwin Nunez keeps his berth spearheading the attack from last weekend's 0-0 draw against Manchester United. Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott come in on the flanks.

Ryan Gravenberch is not fit enough to feature after coming off with muscle fatigue against United so there's a chance for Curtis Jones alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in the engine room.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate are rested yet Virgil van Dijk starts. The captain lines up in defence with Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas, who also played against United. Caoimhin Kelleher takes his spot in goal in the place of Alisson Becker, who is not in the match-day squad.

A win for Liverpool will see them face either Chelsea, Fulham or Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the competition they have won a record nine times.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo.