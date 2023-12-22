Darwin Nunez at risk of missing Liverpool's clash against Newcastle United after St James' Park heroics
Liverpool have upcoming games against Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League.
Darwin Nunez is forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope for Liverpool's final two games of 2023.
The striker has bagged seven goals and recorded eight assists in all competitions so far this campaign. That includes nine goal contributions in the Premier League as the Reds sit second in the table ahead of a seismic showdown against leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
Yet Nunez will have to be wary that he is one yellow card from serving a one-match suspension. Premier League rules state that any player who picks up five bookings in the opening 19 matches of the campaign must serve a ban.
Nunez was cautioned in last Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United while he also went into the referee's notebook against Sheffield United, Manchester City and Newcastle United. Should the Uruguay international be cautioned against Arsenal then he will miss the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day. If Nunez avoids a yellow in the Arsenal clash but were to go into the notebook at Burnley then he would be absent for the visit of Newcastle United on New Year's Day.
The 24-year-old plundered a magnificent double off the bench in the 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James' Park in August after Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had been sent off in the first half.
Wataru Endo has been booked three times in the Premier League for Liverpool. If he were to be cautioned against Arsenal and Burnley then he'd also be forced to sit out the Newcastle encounter. Alexis Mac Allister, who is currently injured, has already served a one-match ban for being yellow-carded five times.