Liverpool predicted starting line-up to face Arsenal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool return to Premier League action today when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (16.30 BST).

Although we’re not even a third of the way through the top-flight campaign, it already feels like a huge game in terms of the Reds’ title credentials.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 13 points behind Manchester City - albeit with two games in hand.

And they also trail Arsenal by 11 points although Liverpool have played a game fewer.

Still, the Reds will know that they can’t afford to lose much more ground.

Klopp’s men head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League.

The Liverpool boss deployed a 4-4-2 formation against the Scottish outfit rather than his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system.

It certainly paid off but will Klopp stick with the same set-up against an Arsenal side plenty are tipping to challenge for the title.