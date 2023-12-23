Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez drops to the bench for Liverpool's Premier League top-of-the-table encounter against Arsenal at Anfield.

The striker has not scored for the Reds since 1 November and Cody Gakpo is instead favoured to spearhead the attack. In total, Jurgen Klopp makes xx changes from the team that routed West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, Alisson Becker is back in goal while Virgil van Dijk continues to captain the side. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate return in defence with Kostas Tsimikas keeping his spot.

In midfield, Curtis Jones retains his place and makes a first league start for almost a month. Klopp names the same midfield as he did against West Ham, with Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai again in the engine room. Up front, Gakpo retains his berth and is flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is back on the bench after suffering from muscle fatigue and was absent against West Ham.

Liverpool sit one point behind Arsenal in the table - but a win will see them move to the summit.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.