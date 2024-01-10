Darwin Nunez benched - Liverpool team confirmed against Fulham as five changes made

Liverpool team to face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg confirmed.

Liverpool make five changes for tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham at Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for three weeks, having suffered a knee injury in last weekend's 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal, Conor Bradley is handed a chance at right-back. It's the Northern Ireland international's second start this season, having previously had a back injury. Bradley, 20, thrived on loan at Bolton Wanderers last campaign.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is back from illness to take up his berth in central defence in place of Jarell Quansah and regular Carabao Cup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is between the posts ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch comes into the line-up while Diogo Jota spearheads the attack - his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury They replace Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez respectively.

The bench is chiefly filled of academy products, with 16-year-old Trey Nyoni again among the substitutes.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Diaz.