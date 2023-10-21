Darwin Nunez benched - Liverpool team news as four changes made against Everton

Liverpool team in full for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Liverpool have made four changes for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

As expected, Kostas Tsimikas replaces the injured Andy Robertson at left-back. Robertson faces three months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury while on Scotland duty.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch makes his full Premier League debut. He comes in for Harvey Elliott from the 2-2 draw at Brighton before the international break and Ibrahima Konate gets the nod ahead of Joel Matip in defence.

Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz both feature having travelled back from South America earlier this week. But Darwin Nunez, who inspired Uruguay’s victory over Brazil with a goal and assist, is named on the bench. Nunez cited he was suffering from cramp after the win. Diogo Jota, returning from a one-match suspension, spearheads the attack.

Curtis Jones serves the second of a three-match ban, while Cody Gakpo remains sidelined with a knee injury for a third game along with Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Jota, Diaz.