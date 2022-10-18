An early look at the questions posed to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s clash against West Ham United.

Liverpool will be hoping to use their hard-earned 1-0 defeat of Manchester City to finally ignite their Premier League season.

The Reds picked up a deserved victory against the reigning champions - and handed City their first loss of the campaign.

Heading into the game, Jurgen Klopp’s side had accrued only 10 points from their opening eight games.

City were firm favourites yet Liverpool delivered a performance of spirit and quality.

The Reds will take plenty of confidence from the win as they prepare to welcome West Ham United to Anfield tomorrow.

And heading into that game, here’s a look at some of the selection problems that Klopp is posed with.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper and Defence

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In any usual circumstance, Klopp wouldn't think twice about changing his rearguard after a performance of heart and resolve.

Alisson Becker was excellent in goal and made several good saves, while his quick thinking set Salah free for the match-winner.

As a centre-back pairing, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could have done no more. Both were imperious to nullify the threat of Erling Haaland and Co. Meanwhile, Klopp's decision to hand Andy Robertson a return at left-back in place of Kostas Tsimikas was vindicated.

But it's on the right-hand side of defence where there may be a dilemma.

Advertisement

When the teams were announced and James Milner was to play at right-back with Ibrahima Konate injured, plenty had their doubts. The veteran 36-year-old also featured in the role in last season's meeting and was given a tough time by Phil Foden.

However, their latest battle was a stark contrast. Milner shacked Foden magnificently and underlined his value to the Liverpool team yet again.

The quandary Klopp has, though, is a welcome one. Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to be sidelined for two weeks with an ankle injury. But his recovery is clearly ahead of schedule. Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion on the bench and came on as a late substitute to help see out the win.

If the England international is fit enough to start, he'll surely be considered.

Joel Matip (calf) is set to be absent again, while Konate is a doubt so Nat Phillips may continue to deputise on the bench.

Calvin Ramsay hasn’t been spotted in training of late as he awaits his debut after arriving from Aberdeen in the summer.

Advertisement

Midfield

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In truth, Liverpool's engine room has never looked better all season than against City.

Fabinho opened the campaign out of sorts - so much so he was dropped from the team.

But the Brazilian was back to his snapping and snarling best when shielding the back four.

Thiago Alcantara couldn't influence things as much as he'd have liked on the ball. His remit was to keep his discipline and did that successfully.

Advertisement

Against West Ham, he'll be hoping to pull the strings once more.

Klopp may stick with a double pivot, with Jordan Henderson coming on for Fabinho after he was booked. The skipper, of course, is a contender to start.

Centre-midfield is Milner's natural position while Curtis Jones was back on the bench against City after a leg injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) continues to work his way back to fitness after returning to training. Naby Keita (muscle) is getting closer while Juventus loanee Arthur Melo is absent until next year.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The switch to play Mo Salah as a centre-forward certainly paid off. Fans aplenty have bemoaned the Egyptian being too wide this season and it has meant his goalscoring threat has been scarce.

Salah's match-winner was a world-class goal all round. He needs to be Liverpool's chief threat.

Roberto Firmino yet again displayed his ingenious playing in the number-10 role. The positions he took up created gaps for Salah and he was a constant menace.

Harvey Elliott suited playing on the right-hand side as an inverted winger. There were some wonderful moments from the teenager on and off the ball.

But Klopp has a big issue on the left flank. Diogo Jota certainly filled the void of Luis Diaz, who is absent until after the World Cup with a knee problem.

However, Jota ominously was stretchered off in stoppage-time and reports suggest his issue could be serious.

Advertisement

The remedy could be to hand Darwin Nunez a new role. It's a position he played on occasions for Benfica last season and his marauding runs after he came on as a substitute when cutting inside caused City problems.