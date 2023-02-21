Liverpool team to face Real Madrid in full.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter against Real Madrid at Anfield.

And the Reds are unchanged from their 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday.

Darwin Nunez has been deemed fit to play after suffering a shoulder injury in the second half at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic starts his sixth successive game - and without doubt the biggest of his career so far.

With 12 substitutes allowed, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho are on the bench having missed out in the past two games.

However, there is no Nat Phillips in the squad after missing training yesterday. It means that third-choice goalkeeper Adrian features in reserve.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robbo, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.