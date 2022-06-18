The Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle United stars who are in the reckoing to finish as Premier League top scorer.

The battle for the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot is set to be a thrilling one.

The top flight was already awash with prolific goalscorers - but now two more have entered the fray.

Liverpool have swooped for Darwin Nunez in a deal that could reach a club-record £85 million. He bagged 34 goals for Benfica last season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have prised Erling Haaland - one of the most exciting talents in world football - to the Etihad Stadium.

The Norway international netted 86 goals in 89 games during a two-and-a-half-year stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, both will have designs on finishing as Premier League top scorer.

However, Reds winger Mo Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min will have something to say about that. They shared the prize in 2021-22 after firing 23 goals apiece.

Then there’s Son’s team-mate Harry Kane who’s won the gong three times in the past, while Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly be eyeing the prize now Erik ten Hag has taken over at Manchester United.

With the season seven weeks away, we take a look at how bookmakers Sky Bet rank each of their chances.

1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton Odds to win Golden Boot: 33/1 Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. Aleksandr Mitrovic - Fulham Odds to win Golden Boot: 33/1 Photo: PA

3. Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa Odds to win Golden Boot: 25/1 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

4. Diogo Jota - Liverpool Odds to win Golden Boot: 25/1 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)