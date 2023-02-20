Darwin Nunez in Liverpool training but new player missing ahead of Real Madrid clash

Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of Real Madrid clash.

Liverpool have been going through their final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the Reds could be set for a huge boost as Darwin Nunez was involved. The striker suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle United - having opened the scoring in the first half.

Klopp admitted Liverpool would see how Nunez could cope with the pain during his pre-match press conference in regards to whether the striker would be involved. Nunez has bagged 11 goals this campaign.

However, there was no Ibrahima Konate again with the squad. He’s missed the past three games with a hamstring issue.

And Liverpool may be another centre-back short as Nat Phillips could not be spotted. He was an unused substitute against Newcastle and if he did miss training, it does not necessarily mean he’s suffered an injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement