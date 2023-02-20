Jurgen Klopp has admitted there is a chance Darwin Nunez could feature in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night.
Nunez came off in the second half of the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday - having opened the scoring in the opening 45 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The forward, who has scored 11 goals since arriving from Benfica last summer for an initial fee of £64 million, suffered a shoulder issue at St James’ Park.
Liverpool are preparing for a huge clash against Real in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League at Anfield tomorrow (20.00 GMT).
Klopp said: “There's a chance [he'll play]. From all the possibly scenarios from absolutely nothing, that’s not the case. We have to see how he'll cope with the pain and when we know that, we make a decision.”
Ibrahima Konate has missed the past three games with a hamstring issue. Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Luis Diaz (knee) will remain sidelined.
Advertisement
Advertisement