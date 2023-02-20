Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League last 16 first-leg tie against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted there is a chance Darwin Nunez could feature in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Nunez came off in the second half of the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday - having opened the scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

The forward, who has scored 11 goals since arriving from Benfica last summer for an initial fee of £64 million, suffered a shoulder issue at St James’ Park.

Liverpool are preparing for a huge clash against Real in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League at Anfield tomorrow (20.00 GMT).

Klopp said: “There's a chance [he'll play]. From all the possibly scenarios from absolutely nothing, that’s not the case. We have to see how he'll cope with the pain and when we know that, we make a decision.”

Ibrahima Konate has missed the past three games with a hamstring issue. Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Luis Diaz (knee) will remain sidelined.

