Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit for Liverpool's next fixture, reports suggest.

The striker suffered a hamstring issue in the Reds' 4-3 loss against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals last Sunday. As a result, Nunez pulled out of Uruguay's squad for games against the Basque Country and the Ivory Coast during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that the former Benfica forward, who has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists this season, would not be sidelined for a period. Liverpool return to action when they face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday 31 March. They have a chance to move top of the table and put the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, who meet later in the afternoon.

But Uruguayan outlet El Observador reports that Klopp has been 'informed' it is 'very likely that Nunez will be ready for the return of the Premier League'.