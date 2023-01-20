Darwin Nunez latest injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea

Darwin Nunez has returned to Liverpool training.
And the striker, providing he suffers no further setbacks, should be in contention to be involved when Chelsea visit Anfield tomorrow (12.45 GMT).
Nunez has missed the Reds’ past two games with a hamstring injury. It’s left Jurgen Klopp short of senior attacking options, with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) all sidelined.
After Tuesday’s FA Cup victory over Wolves, Klopp has been hopeful that Nunez - who has scored 10 goals this season - would be back in training either on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Times reports that plan has been executed and the Uruguay international has rejoined his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre.
Liverpool sit just ninth in the Premier League table and face a real fight to finish in the Champions League places. Chelsea have also underperformed this campaign and languish one berth below the Reds.