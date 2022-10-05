Darwin Nunez has scored two goals for Liverpool so far after signing for a fee that could reach £85 million from Benfica.

Darwin Nunez surveyed the big-money transfer fee Liverpool paid for him and insisted: ‘why should it bother me?’

The striker arrived at Anfield from Benfica in the summer to ease the departure of Sadio Mane.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds splashed out an initial £64 million for Nunez, although that could rise to a club-record £85 million.

The Uruguay international plundered 34 goals for Benfica last season but has yet to fully fire on all cylinders for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Nunez has netted only twice in eight games, with his last goal coming on the opening day of the campaign against Fulham.

But speaking to Liverpool's match-day programme ahead of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League - in which Nunez starred - he shrugged off any pressure about his price tag.

What’s been said

“Why should it bother me?" said Nunez.

“When I went to Benfica, I was the most expensive transfer and it didn't have a burden.

“Nowadays, you know how football is but my family is there and they support me in bad times and in good times.

“Often the same people who criticise you are the ones who cheer when you score goals. That's what I have come here to do.

“But I never really set myself a goals target. Of course, it is great and very welcome if the goals are flowing and I'm scoring.”

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Fulham. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

‘Rumours started to come out’

Nunez caught the attention of Kopites when Liverpool played Benfica in last season's Champions League quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old scored in both legs and rumours started to swirl after the tie that the Reds were interested in signing him.

And he hoped that a move would come to fruition - which it did.

Nunez added: “After the game, rumours started to come out that I could maybe come here one day and it was something very strange.

“I said: 'Well I hope that it works out and I can go to Liverpool, which is a fantastic club'.

“And in all honesty, when I arrived here, all my team-mates, the coach and everyone welcomed me very well.

“I think that gave me more confidence and I was able to loosen up a little more, little by little, because the support of the captains, of the team-mates, is essential when someone arrives at the club.