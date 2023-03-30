Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool face a crucial ending to the 2022-23 season.

The Reds’ problems throughout the campaign are well-documented, with plenty confounded by the dip in form. After going close to an unprecedented quadruple last term, Jurgen Klopp’s side have fallen well short of their high expectations.

Having gone out of all three cup competitions, Liverpool now have just a top-four finish in the Premier League to play for. They’re currently sixth in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but do have two games in hand.

There’s little margin for error if the Reds are to qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive year. They head into a daunting set of fixtures that Klopp has described as season-defining. They travel to Manchester City on Saturday before facing Chelsea and leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool will want all of their players available for the run-in and here’s a look at the latest on the injury front.

1 . Darwin Nunez - ankle The forward has pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a cut to his ankle. That may not be too serious, though, if it heals correctly. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

2 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since October. Diaz did not return to full team training before the Real Madrid loss but was out before the rest of his team-mates. Diaz is expected to be back in training this week but Klopp has reason to be cautious. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

3 . Kostas Tsimikas - rib The left-back came off in the first half of Greece’s 0-0 draw against Lithuania. Reports have suggested that his issue isn’t too serious. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has missed the past eight games with a hip injury. Thiago was still to return to training before the Real Madrid loss and hasn’t been included in Spain’s squad. Potential return game: April.