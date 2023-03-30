Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and possible return games - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Liverpool face a crucial ending to the 2022-23 season.
The Reds’ problems throughout the campaign are well-documented, with plenty confounded by the dip in form. After going close to an unprecedented quadruple last term, Jurgen Klopp’s side have fallen well short of their high expectations.
Having gone out of all three cup competitions, Liverpool now have just a top-four finish in the Premier League to play for. They’re currently sixth in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but do have two games in hand.
There’s little margin for error if the Reds are to qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive year. They head into a daunting set of fixtures that Klopp has described as season-defining. They travel to Manchester City on Saturday before facing Chelsea and leaders Arsenal.
Liverpool will want all of their players available for the run-in and here’s a look at the latest on the injury front.