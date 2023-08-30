The Uruguayan was Liverpool’s match winner and will be looking to build on his performance against Newcastle.

Darwin Nunez exploded into life over the weekend as his substitute appearance saw him score twice against the odds to give Liverpool a brilliant away win over Newcastle.

The Uruguayan came on for Alexis Mac Allister in the 77th minute before then netting in the 81st and 93rd minute to stun the St James’ Park crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those were his first goals of the season and he’s laid down a real marker to be Liverpool’s leading man heading into their home game against Aston Villa this weekend.

Nunez, 24, has played just 41 minutes of action so far this season off the bench, as he has been forced to bide his time behind Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, but he’s sent an unmistakable message to Jurgen Klopp that he wants to prove he warrants the famous number nine shirt.

Despite a really strong pre-season, Nunez found himself not as Liverpool’s first-choice up front heading into this season and there’s still a sense that he needs to prove himself. Those two goals at the weekend is a perfect response to such claims.

His clinical nature was mostly lacking overall last season, as he netted 15 goals and recorded four assists across 42 games. He also missed 20 big chances in the league as he finishing continaually let him down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his goals at the weekend saw him match former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez’s record of 17 goals and 45 appearances for the club.

After that, Suarez went onto enjoy a brilliant run of form at the end of the 2012/13 season before exploding into life in the following camapign, where he went onto score 31 times, win Player of the Season and produce one of the best individual campaigns in Premier League history.