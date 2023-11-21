The Liverpool striker has scored in his past three games for Uruguay.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed that he's trying to acclimatise to Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay demands.

Nunez has been in red-hot form for both club and country this season. Having endured a mixed maiden season at Anfield after signing for £64 million from Benfica, Nunez has already hit seven goals and recorded six assists in 2023-24. He's established himself as first-choice in the number-nine pecking order ahead of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

And for Uruguay, Nunez has also been rampant. He's bagged in his previous three games, most recently in a 2-0 win over World Cup holders Argentina. That win moved Le Celeste up to second in the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup. After not making it out of the group stage in Qatar last year, Uruguay turned to former Leeds United boss Bielsa to take charge.

The 68-year-old is one of the most respected coaches in the game, having influenced the likes of Pep Guardiola Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone. And Nunez, speaking ahead of Uruguay's game against Bolivia tonight (23.30 GMT) revealed that Bielsa is making him leave to run behind centre-backs to improve his game.

Via El Pais, Nunez said: "He is a coach who has things very clear. He asks us to make the pressure strong, all together from the back to the front. What he tells us we try to apply on the field of play and that is what we have been doing.