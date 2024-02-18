Darwin Nunez sends six-word Liverpool message after injury concern against Brentford
Darwin Nunez celebrated Liverpool's victory at Brentford to remain at the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds earned a 4-1 triumph although they were made to work for all three points at the Gtec Community Stadium. Brentford had their chances while Liverpool lost three players to injury in the opening 45 minutes. After Curtis Jones had been forced off, Nunez opened the scoring just a minute later when he was set free by Diogo Jota and applied a spectacular finish.
Jota was then stretchered off moments before the interval and Nunez did not appear back out in the second half for the encounter because of an issue.
Liverpool adapted to the challenge, though, with Alex Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo on target to earn all three points.
Nunez took to social media after the game to toast the triumph. And although he did not directly address his issue, he toasted all three points. He wrote on Instagram: "Good victory in a tough stadium!"
On Nunez, Jota and Jones' fitness, Klopp said: “Curtis got a knock on the lower part of his shin, or above the ankle. We will see what that means. It was what he felt, but he was not 100 per cent sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs.
“Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there.
“Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on and that worked out really well.”