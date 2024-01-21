Darwin Nunez starts for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp hands out debut against Bournemouth

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his Liverpool team to face AFC Bournemouth at thr Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

After producing a match-winning performance off the bench in the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Fulham 11 days ago, Darwin Nunez features from the outset. He comes in for Ryan Gravenberch, with Harvey Elliott dropping back into midfield. Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are the Reds' attacking three while Elliott, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alisson Becker returns in goal in place of Caomhin Kelleher. In addition, Conor Bradley is handed a Premier League debut at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still absent with a knee injury. Virgil van Dijk skippers the side, with Ibrahima Konate partnering him in central defence and Joe Gomez continuing to deputise at left-back.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Nunez.