The Liverpool forward is in brilliant form and he is playing his best football in a Red shirt so far.

Darwin Nunez fired his best goal in a Liverpool shirt to date during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth and he's finally realising his full potential.

This form is currently the best of his short Liverpool career to date following his £64m move in the summer of 2022 from Benfica.

Before signing, he had just exploded onto the European scene with 34 goals in all competitions for the Portuguese club and he has certainly laid the foundations for another stunning campaign.

Seen as scrappy, wild and even chaotic last season, all of those traits were apparent in his winner against Bournemouth; first, he completely failed to control a long ball from deep midfield before having to chase after the ball as the home fans ridiculed him.

However, he then squared the defender up before unleashing an unstoppable strike that is no doubt his best goal for the club so far. And it's indicative of his current form which currently sees him score or assist every 56 minutes, which are numbers that better even Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland this season.

Granted, he has been utilised as an impact player by Jurgen Klopp which means he has played fewer minutes in total, but it is clear that his current role is working brilliantly as he thrives coming off the bench to terrorise defences.

He hasn't been without some questionable moments; we saw him beat two of three defenders before rounding Toulouse's goalkeeper last week in the Europa League before hitting the post when an open goal was all that stood in his way. But, overall, it's clear there have been some strong technical improvements.

He's also stepped up for Uruguay, leading the way in their most recent victory over Brazil with a goal and assist and he bullied the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos and Arsenal's Gabriel to help his country earn their first victory since 2001 over their rivals.

The question now is whether he will be a key starter given he has been so effective off the bench. Luckily, their next set of fixtures against Luton, Toulouse and Brentford will give Klopp a chance to decide just that.

Following those games, however, is Manchester City away after the international break which would be a perfect game to see if Klopp will favour him for that starting role.

However, it is in that early 12:30pm slot which means Nunez is likely to have been in South America on international duty just over 48 hours before that huge game, meaning he will be a doubt for starting. But, it means he will be able to cause chaos off the bench.

Going forward, he will want to become a key starter but Klopp is blessed with having the option to use Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, with both capable of bringing different qualities to the table at the top end of the pitch.