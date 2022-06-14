Darwin Nunez has officially joined Liverpool from Benfica.

Darwin Nunez has insisted he’s joined Liverpool to win major honours.

The striker has officially completed his move to Anfield from Benfica for what could turn out to be a club-record fee of £85 million.

Nunez plundered 34 goals in 41 games for the Eagles in the 2021-22 season - including bagging in both legs in the Reds’ Champions League quarter-final defeat of the Portuguese side.

The Uruguay international, who will wear the No.27 shirt, joins Jurgen Klopp’s side against the backdrop of a memorable season.

Liverpool captured the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while narrowly missing out on Premier League and Champions League glory.

Now Nunez, 22, is desperate to get his hands on silverware.

He told the club website: “I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club

“I’d like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They’ve been really important to me in the stages in my career. I’m really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I’m grateful to her that I’m here.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club.

“I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here.

“As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team

“When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here,.

“You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.”