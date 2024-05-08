Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The former agent of Darwin Nunez has claimed the Liverpool striker will complete a move to one of the Spanish superpowers in the future.

Nunez has endured a spluttering period at Anfield since arriving from Benfica for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million two years ago. This season, he has netted 18 goals in 52 appearances but has recently lost his spot in the starting line-up as the Reds dropped out of the Premier League title race and exited the Europa League.

After his 15-minute substitute cameo in Sunday's 4-2 win over Tottenham, the Uruguay international deleted all of his Liverpool-related posts on his Instagram - having scored only twice since March.

The jury remains out among many Kopites as to whether Nunez will ever been a top-class performer. However, his former agent Edgardo Lasalvia has reportedly told Uruguayan radio Sport 890 that he's confident Nunez will go on to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in his career.

Via journalist Federico Buysan on X, Lasalvia said: "I adore Darwin. They killed him here [in Uruguay] and now he's a god. He's going to play for Real Madrid and Barcelona. He deleted the photos because they told him any nonsense. The guy got hot, he's impulsive."

Lasalvia represented Nunez until 2022 before he moved to Gestifute headed by superagent Jorge Mendes. And while the 24-year-old has been struggling, Lasalvia is confident his former client can become a prolific goalscorer.

Via winwin.com, he added: “Darwin is one of the best current strikers in the world, I don't work with him anymore but I love him very much.

"We have overcome many challenges and difficulties together, including two knee operations. Thanks to our support and great love, and with his will and that of his family, he was able to overcome it.

"I would like him to believe in himself again and remember everything he went through to get to his current place, and to rely on the people who really love him with or without success, with or without money, because he will succeed again in life and become the best striker in the world.