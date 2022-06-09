The Reds continue to be linked with a swoop for the Uruguayan forward.

Liverpool are understood to be edging closer to a deal that would bring Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to Anfield.

The 22-year-old looks to be in demand this summer after a breakout campaign in Portugal in which he registered 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions.

As per continental outlet Record, Jurgen Klopp’s side have reached an agreement with his current employers, believed to be worth somewhere in the region of £85 million, and the player himself is eager to make the switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United also continue to hold an interest in the striker, but whether they have enough leverage to overturn the Reds’ apparent advantage in the race to sign him remains unclear.

Evidently, Nunez is a player of considerable pedigree, but just how good could he prove to be for the team who eventually snaps him up?

Well, according to popular video game FIFA 22, the player has significant potential.

Nunez starts the game with a rating of 79, but can increase his overall to a maximum of 87, according to FIFA-focused database Sofifa.

The Uruguayan’s initial rating would make him Liverpool’s 17th-best player in-game, just ahead of the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

In terms of his potential overall, however, a rating of 87 would make the forward the joint-fifth highest-rated talent in Klopp’s entire squad, on par with the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson.