Data experts forecast final Premier League table for Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City after latest twists

Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday and have improved their chances of claiming a second Premier League title.
By Kyle Newbould
Published 17th Feb 2024, 20:00 GMT
A positive Saturday for Liverpool saw them cement their place at the top of the Premier League table and results elsewhere favoured their title push. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 4-1 win at struggling Brentford, with goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal also enjoyed a goal-filled day, sticking five past Burnley without reply, but it was the the Etihad where things swung in Liverpool's favour with Manchester City drawing 1-1 against Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side still have that game in hand but are now four points short of the Reds.

Liverpool have just 13 games left to play before learning of their fate in Klopp's final season in the dugout, and Saturday's results undoubtedly moved them a step closer to the dream ending. Data experts from Football Web Pages have predicted the final standings after the latest twists - see where the Reds are expected to finish below.

