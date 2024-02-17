Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A positive Saturday for Liverpool saw them cement their place at the top of the Premier League table and results elsewhere favoured their title push. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 4-1 win at struggling Brentford, with goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal also enjoyed a goal-filled day, sticking five past Burnley without reply, but it was the the Etihad where things swung in Liverpool's favour with Manchester City drawing 1-1 against Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side still have that game in hand but are now four points short of the Reds.

