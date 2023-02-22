With reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in signing the Chelsea forward, a former Liverpool player has weighed in on the potential move.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has backed a potential move for Mason Mount amid talk the Chelsea player is struggling to negotitate a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Mount, 24, has entered the final 18 months of his deal and talks over an extension ‘have hit a wall’, according to 90min, as the academy graduate is not impressed with the terms from Chelsea’s new owners.

Liverpool’s main summer target remains Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but it is claimed the Reds are prepared to take advantage of Mount’s situation and swoop for the Blues star should the opportunity arise.

James said: “If Liverpool are interested in him, then the prospect of Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham in Liverpool’s midfield would be something special I think.”

With Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both out of contract in the summer, a Premier League proven player such as Mount would prove to be a shrewd signing.

James thinks the large influx of players at Stamford Bridge could leave previously established stars like Mount concerned about their future at the club. We have already seen Jorginho leave for Arsenal.

The former Liverpool keeper told GGRecon: “I just believe that there’s a lot of players that have come in for a lot of money and then there will be players at the club who were there before the transfer transfer window, who would have believed they’d be at Chelsea for the rest of their career, like Mason Mount, but will now be starting to question whether that’s the case.”

A move for Mount would not compromise efforts to sign Bellingham. However, Chelsea are likely to keep pushing to agree a new deal despite their struggles under manager Graham Potter.

Mount has been a regular since breaking into the first team under Frank Lampard in 2019. Over 191 games the former Derby loanee has 33 goals playing under three managers and has also won the Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount applauds after the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

