West Ham’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool was extended the former Everton manager’s winless run at Anfield to 19 games.

David Moyes admitted he’s ‘fed up’ of his teams playing well at Anfield without delivering results.

West Ham manager Moyes faced Liverpool at L4 for the 19th time in his career yesterday. And he’s still to win at the famous ground as the Hammers suffered a 3-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The away side started the game well, with Tomas Soucek having a header well saved by Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker before Michail Antonio steered an effort well off target. The Reds were then awarded a penalty, with Mo Salah converting in the 16th minute.

West Ham got back into the encounter through Jarrod Bowen shortly before the interval, althoughLiverpool dominated the second period. Darwin Nunez restored the lead on the hour mark before and Diogo Jota’s effort with five minutes remaining delivered a fifth successive Premier League victory.

Moyes has now lost 13 times at Anfield but he took encouragement that the London side ‘had a bit of a go’. The former Everton chief said: “We did a pretty good job in the first half. “Even the second half, [but] I was disappointed with the second goal. We were always under pressure as well but there were lots of positives to take from the game. We’ve come and had a bit of a go.

“I’m more disappointed with the second and third goals, probably more so the third because while we’re at 2-1 we’re still in the game. There’s still a game on to get something out of it.

“When you come here, I’ve been here so many times - I actually think we played quite well today, did a lot of good things. But I come away from here too often saying the same things, so I’m a bit fed up saying it but I’ve got to say Mickey had a great chance with a header, the keeper made a great save off Tomas Soucek so we had moments and so did Liverpoool but you’d expect that here.