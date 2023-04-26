David Moyes identifies ‘very talented’ Liverpool star who is West Ham’s thinking

David Moyes admitted that ‘very talented’ Trent Alexander-Arnold is in West Ham’s thinking when they face Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold has been rejuvenated after switching to a hybrid role between right-back and centre-midfield. Having been well below his best for much of the season - like many of his team-mates - the 24-year-old has been much more like his former self in wins against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
The Reds aim for a third successive victory against West Ham to boost their aspirations of qualifying for Europe next season. Alexander-Arnold could have a significant say in what competition Jurgen Klopp’s side end up in.
And Moyes, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League encounter, hailed the qualities of the Engand international.
The Hammer boss said: “We’ve thought about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role, definitely, because he’s a very talented footballer.
“As everybody knows, his deliveries, his use of the ball, his range of passing – he has all those traits of a very good quarterback-type footballer.
“Also, he’s a good defender as well and has been an England international for many years too. For many years people have thought about Trent does he play in midfield, does he play as a full-back, and at the moment Liverpool have put him in there [the middle] a little bit more often and he’s played very well for them.”