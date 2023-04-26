David Moyes identifies ‘very talented’ Liverpool star who is West Ham’s thinking

Alexander-Arnold has been rejuvenated after switching to a hybrid role between right-back and centre-midfield. Having been well below his best for much of the season - like many of his team-mates - the 24-year-old has been much more like his former self in wins against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds aim for a third successive victory against West Ham to boost their aspirations of qualifying for Europe next season. Alexander-Arnold could have a significant say in what competition Jurgen Klopp’s side end up in.

And Moyes, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League encounter, hailed the qualities of the Engand international.

The Hammer boss said: “We’ve thought about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role, definitely, because he’s a very talented footballer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As everybody knows, his deliveries, his use of the ball, his range of passing – he has all those traits of a very good quarterback-type footballer.