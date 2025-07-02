Liverpool are expected to make a number of big changes on the transfer front. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could allow a talented young prospect to leave this summer

Arne Slot’s Liverpool revolution is now in full swing and so far it has resulted in over £150m worth of incomings but also a whole host of high profile exits, with long-serving players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhín Kelleher and Nat Phillips all moving onto new clubs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Academy graduate Jarell Quansah is also on the verge of joining them out of the door at Anfield. The young defender has successfully completed a medical with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a proposed £35m move away from Merseyside to link up with Erik ten Hag’s title chasing team and is likely to officially announced as a Leverkusen footballer in the near future.

Quansah has had a summer to remember which has seen him win the Under-21 European Championship with England, having already won the same competition at Under-19 level three years earlier.

The defender played alongside Player of the Tournament Harvey Elliott, who found the net five times in six matches across the competition, with the most notable being a brace in the semi-final against Netherlands and the opener in the final against Germany.

Elliott’s form at the tournament really caught the attention of the national media and has led to increased speculation that he could depart Anfield after limited first team minutes last season.

David Ornstein shares Harvey Elliott transfer prediction

Highly-connected transfer guru David Ornstein expects Harvey Elliott to join Jarell Quansah out of the door at Anfield this summer and believes Liverpool are likely to sell the 22-year-old for a figure of between £40m and £50m, with Wolves and Brighton being heavily linked.

In a report from The Athletic, Ornstein explains: “It is not surprising, then, that Elliott is attracting significant interest from elsewhere.

“Quansah’s £30m price tag is considered a useful benchmark when it comes to the 22-year-old’s valuation, as is the fact Borussia Dortmund have signed Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham for £32m.”

How much is Harvey Elliott likely to cost?

Harvey Elliott started just two league matches over the course of last season. He played 28 across all competitions, including 18 in the league, but 16 of them came as a substitute and were often late in games, with less than 20 minutes for him to show what he was capable of.

However, despite being such a peripheral figure in the season just gone, Ornstein believes his stock is higher than both Jobe Bellingham and Quansah due to the quality of his displays for Lee Carsley’s team and his experience in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

He added: “Liverpool rate him at a steeper price than Quansah and Bellingham because of his contribution at the highest level over a longer period. His stock is particularly elevated at present given the U21 displays.”

Elliott is currently under contract with Liverpool until 2027 but is unlikely to add to his overall tally of 147 appearances for the club. Ornstein explains there is no sign of a new deal and claims Elliott will want regular game time next term.

He’s believed to prefer a team playing in Europe which would rule both Brighton and Wolves out of the equation but potentially open the door to an alternative suitor such as Newcastle United, who have been linked in the past.