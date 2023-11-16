It's a game that is still more than a week away - but there the excitement is building.

After the international break, the Premier League season recommences with a top-of-the-table clash when second-placed Liverpool travel to leaders Manchester City. The two sides have had intense battles for the title in recent seasons and there could well be another in 2023-24.

Just a point separates the Reds and City heading into the Etihad Stadium encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side earned a 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend before Pep Guardiola's men shared an enthralling 4-4 draw against Chelsea.

It's still early days in the campaign and there are few expectations for Liverpool to be mounting a challenge for the silverware given the overhaul they had in the summer. But if the Reds were to earn a win, optimism will grow.

Liverpool have injury issues at present that they'll be hoping clear up during the break. City also have problems themselves, though, with several key players currently sidelined. Here's the latest on the City injury front.

1 . MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2 . John Stones - thigh The defender limped off in City's Champions League victory against Young Boys last week and missed the Chelsea game. Guardiola admitted that the doctor confirmed Stones' injury wasn't as bad as first feared but a time frame could still not be given. Potential return game: N/A

3 . Nathan Ake The centre-back has not met up with the Netherlands squad after missing the draw against Chelsea. There has been little else discussed about his issue. Potential return game: N/A