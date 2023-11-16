De Bruyne, Stones, Ake: full Man City injury list and potential returns ahead of Liverpool clash - gallery
Liverpool make the trip to Man City after the international break.
It's a game that is still more than a week away - but there the excitement is building.
After the international break, the Premier League season recommences with a top-of-the-table clash when second-placed Liverpool travel to leaders Manchester City. The two sides have had intense battles for the title in recent seasons and there could well be another in 2023-24.
Just a point separates the Reds and City heading into the Etihad Stadium encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side earned a 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend before Pep Guardiola's men shared an enthralling 4-4 draw against Chelsea.
It's still early days in the campaign and there are few expectations for Liverpool to be mounting a challenge for the silverware given the overhaul they had in the summer. But if the Reds were to earn a win, optimism will grow.
Liverpool have injury issues at present that they'll be hoping clear up during the break. City also have problems themselves, though, with several key players currently sidelined. Here's the latest on the City injury front.