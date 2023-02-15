‘Deadly’ - Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool star after Everton win

The former Arsenal manager believes that last night’s game could be the spark that Salah needs to rediscover his form.

Arsene Wenger felt Mohamed Salah was back to his best in Liverpool’s victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Egyptian netted the opening goal in the 36th minute and was also involved in the build-up when Cody Gakpo doubled the advantage after the break..

Having only netted once in eight games in all competitions previously, Salah’s form had come into question. But former Arsenal manager Wenger saluted the 30-year-old’s display and believes it can give him confidence ahead of a big trip to Newcastle United this Saturday.

“Tonight, we again saw the Salah that wins challenges, changes pace, is present in the build up of the game,” Wenger told beIN Sports. “After the World Cup, he looked like he had played in the World Cup because he couldn’t find his acceleration.

“Tonight was the first time I’ve seen him again as we know him – a world-class player, deadly in finishing. He still missed two or three chances, but he scored the opener. That will give him confidence. We’ll see now how he continues. Overall, it was an important night for Salah.”

In total, Salah has recorded 18 goals and seven assists in 32 games this year. Impressively, just three goals away from becoming Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era as he looks to surpass Robbie Fowler’s record of 128.

Arriving from AS Roma for a fee of £43 million in 2017, Salah’s been at the nucleaus of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success. He’s played a leading role to help Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.