One of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have swooped for an in-demand free agent

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign departing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the Magpies, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur since the turn of the year after it emerged he was in no rush to agree a new contract on the south coast. It was confirmed earlier this week he would not pen a new deal at the Vitality Stadium with Newcastle now securing a move for the defender ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Daily Mail reports a deal is in place for Kelly to complete a move to St James’ Park next month once his contract with Bournemouth officially comes to an end. It will be the second time Eddie Howe has signed Kelly, having brought him to Bournemouth back in 2019 when he was in charge of the Cherries.

Confirming his departure from the south coast outfit, Kelly said earlier this week: “Five years ago, I became a Cherries player and stepped into the Premier League, something I wanted to achieve since the beginning of my career. A boy started this journey back in 2019 but now a man is closing this chapter with respect and the values that l hold close.

“Over the years myself and everyone involved with this club has been on a similar journey which has included a lot of happiness and success but on the other hand disappointment and that's part and parcel of this game. Being able to captain this team back into the Premier League will always be one the highlights of my time here. “It was an honour to lead the boys out every week and be able to say at the end of that season ‘We done what we set out to do’. Fast forward to this season and achieving our highest points tally in the Premier League just shows how far we've progressed over the years. To everyone who I've worked with, players, coaches, staff, the board, physios and everyone who makes the club operate. I appreciate the love and support that you've given me through it all and the relationships formed I'll always be grateful for.

“To the fans, there has been a lot of speculation around my future at the club and I've left it in the background because I still had a job to do. One of the values I follow is to finish what you started, so I did that to the level l know it should be.”

