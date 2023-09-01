Liverpool and Everton have both had interesting summer transfer windows so far, with both sides seeing plenty of movement both in and out of their respective clubs.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad take on a new-look after allowing seven players to leave, including key figures such as Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, he’s brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as Japan’s Wataru Endo but there is still a sense that another deal, or two, could be done.

For Everton, transfer have been a hugely frustrating topic over the course of the last few seasons, as poor strategy and a lack of finances have played their part.

Two of their summer signings were on the scoresheet last night during their 2-1 win over Doncaster, with Arnaut Danjuma and Beto netting their first goals for the club.

Sean Dyche has a few players that are being targeted by other clubs and it doesn’t seem like it is going to be a quiet day for the Toffees.

With deadline day about to begin, here’s all the potential deals that we could see from both Liverpool and Everton.

1 . Mohamed Salah - Liverpool The Liverpool superstar has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, with reports of a £150m in the works. However, it’s unlikely to materialise this summer.

2 . Kamaldeen Sulemana - Everton Sulemana has been a target for a few weeks and could be available on deadline day for a temporary or permanent signing.

3 . Maxwell Cornet - Everton The exciting winger is available on loan and Everton are interested in a late move.