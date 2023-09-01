Every deal that Liverpool and Everton could complete on transfer deadline day - gallery
Both Merseyside clubs could be set for a busy transfer deadline day.
Liverpool and Everton have both had interesting summer transfer windows so far, with both sides seeing plenty of movement both in and out of their respective clubs.
Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad take on a new-look after allowing seven players to leave, including key figures such as Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.
However, he’s brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as Japan’s Wataru Endo but there is still a sense that another deal, or two, could be done.
For Everton, transfer have been a hugely frustrating topic over the course of the last few seasons, as poor strategy and a lack of finances have played their part.
Two of their summer signings were on the scoresheet last night during their 2-1 win over Doncaster, with Arnaut Danjuma and Beto netting their first goals for the club.
Sean Dyche has a few players that are being targeted by other clubs and it doesn’t seem like it is going to be a quiet day for the Toffees.
With deadline day about to begin, here’s all the potential deals that we could see from both Liverpool and Everton.