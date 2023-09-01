Register
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Every deal that Liverpool and Everton could complete on transfer deadline day - gallery

Both Merseyside clubs could be set for a busy transfer deadline day.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton have both had interesting summer transfer windows so far, with both sides seeing plenty of movement both in and out of their respective clubs.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad take on a new-look after allowing seven players to leave, including key figures such as Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, he’s brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as Japan’s Wataru Endo but there is still a sense that another deal, or two, could be done.

For Everton, transfer have been a hugely frustrating topic over the course of the last few seasons, as poor strategy and a lack of finances have played their part.

Two of their summer signings were on the scoresheet last night during their 2-1 win over Doncaster, with Arnaut Danjuma and Beto netting their first goals for the club.

Sean Dyche has a few players that are being targeted by other clubs and it doesn’t seem like it is going to be a quiet day for the Toffees.

With deadline day about to begin, here’s all the potential deals that we could see from both Liverpool and Everton.

The Liverpool superstar has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, with reports of a £150m in the works. However, it’s unlikely to materialise this summer.

1. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

The Liverpool superstar has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia, with reports of a £150m in the works. However, it’s unlikely to materialise this summer.

Sulemana has been a target for a few weeks and could be available on deadline day for a temporary or permanent signing.

2. Kamaldeen Sulemana - Everton

Sulemana has been a target for a few weeks and could be available on deadline day for a temporary or permanent signing.

The exciting winger is available on loan and Everton are interested in a late move.

3. Maxwell Cornet - Everton

The exciting winger is available on loan and Everton are interested in a late move.

The youngster could earn a move away on loan, but the latest news has seen Nat Phillips leave the club on loan and Liverpool may choose to let him stay.

4. Jarrell Quansah - Liverpool

The youngster could earn a move away on loan, but the latest news has seen Nat Phillips leave the club on loan and Liverpool may choose to let him stay.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppEvertonJapanJordan Henderson