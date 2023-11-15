Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Eberl, linked with becoming Liverpool's latest sporting director, is reportedly poised to join Bayern Munich next year.

The Reds have had an unwanted high turnover in the key backroom position over the past 18 months. The much-vaunted Michael Edwards left Anfield in the summer of 2022, having signed the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker during his tenure - with Liverpool winning six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Julian Ward stepped up from his role as Edwards' assistant to take the main up job. And despite Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo arriving under his remit - as well as Alexis Mac Allister ahead of his exit - he departed after just a year in the role.

As a result, Liverpool opted to bring in former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke, who penned a short-term deal. During the summer transfer window, Mac Allister, Dominik Szboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were brought to Anfield while there were surprise exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

It remains to be seen how long Schmadtke's Anfield stay will last. Other names have been linked to taking up the role, with Eberl being one of them after his controversial departure from RB Leipzig in September.

However, according to German media outlet Bild (via Get Football News Germany), the Bayern Munich board - who have been heavily linked with Eberl - have given the green light for a sporting director to be appointed. Currently, Christoph Freund is serving in the role and Bayern want to head into the January transfer window with him in his post. But in 2024, the German superpowers will start negotiating with Leipzig to buy Eberl out of his contract.

