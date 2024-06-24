Declan Rice names Liverpool star who is 'one of the best players I've ever seen'

Declan Rice. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal midfielder has waxed lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Declan Rice has staunchly defended Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England role and insisted: ‘He is one of the best players I’ve ever seen’.

Alexander-Arnold has come in for flak from sections of Three Lions supporters after last week’s meek 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024. The Liverpool vice-captain has been deployed as a midfielder by Gareth Southgate despite operating as a right-back throughout his Anfield career.

Alexander-Arnold has been stationed alongside Rice in England’s engine room in the opening Group D games. It remains to be seen as to whether the 25-year-old will keep his berth when the Three Lions face Slovenia tomorrow night (20.00 BST).

Rice won’t be concerned if that is the case, however, and has insisted that Alexander-Arnold is more than capable of operating in the middle of the park. Speaking to ITV, Arsenal midfielder Rice said: “It's funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield. Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield then you want to break him down. I don't get it at all.

“I'll defend all of my boys until the day I don't put on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I've ever seen. Don't call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack all because you think he's had a bad day or something.