Declan Rice. Picture: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Dominic Solanke is reportedly wanted by West Ham United - and a sale could potentially earn Liverpool a windfall.

The Reds netted a £19 million fee for the striker when he was sold to Bournemouth in January 2019. Solanke had managed just one goal in 27 games since arriving from Chelsea 18 months earlier. At the time of his exit, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi were ahead in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The one-cap England international has become a key player for the Cherries, however, despite making slow start. In the 2021-22 season, he plundered 30 goals as Bournemouth were promoted back to the Premier League. And last campaign, Solanke bagged seven times and notched seven assists for the south-coast outfit as they not only avoided immediate relegation but finished a creditable 14th.

Aged 25, Solanke is entering the best years of his career. And despite signing a new Bournemouth contract last summer, and has four years remaining on his deal, he’s said to be coveted by a Premier League rival.

According to Football Insider, a bid of around £35-40 million from West Ham has been rebuffed. The Hammers are aiming to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who was sold to Serie A side Atalanta. Meanwhile, the London outfit earned £105 million for the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier this summer, which they still have money left over from despite the arrivals of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Álvarez from Southampton and Ajax respectively.