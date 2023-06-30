Defender ‘admired’ by Liverpool agrees £35 million deal with Premier League rivals

Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 30th Jun 2023, 07:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:18 BST

The summer transfer window is starting to hot up.

Deals are starting to happen more frequently - with significant fees being splashed by Premier League clubs.

The race for the top four could as be as competitive as ever in the 2023-24 season. And one side who may be hoping to crash the party and qualify for the Champions League is Aston Villa.

After Unai Emery was appointed head coach last October, Villa went on an incredible run that saw them go from 14th to finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

And Villa are showing ambition in the transfer market having agreed a £35 million deal for Pau Torres.

The centre-back will reunite with Unai Emery, having worked together at Villarreal - reaching the Champions League semi-final in 2021-22 when beaten by Liverpool.

Torres had been linked with a switch to Bayern Munich. What’s more, the Daily Mail reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side and Tottenham Hotspur have been admirers of the Spain international in the past.

But he’ll be lining up in the claret and blue of Villa as they aim to continue their upward trajectory.

