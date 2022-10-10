Liverpool wanted a penalty for handball during their 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool with Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dermot Gallagher admits he ‘expected’ VAR to award Liverpool a penalty during Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

The Reds’ stuttering form continued and they are now 14 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Bukayo Saka netted twice for the Gunners along with a 58-second Gabriel Martinelli strike, while Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were on target for Liverpool.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were adamant they should have had a penalty in the first half when the game was level.

Diogo Jota struck the ball onto the outstretched arm of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães inside the box.

However, referee Michael Oliver did not aware a spot-kick. The incident went to a VAR review but nothing was given.

And speaking to Sky Sports News, Gallagher thought VAR was going to overturn Oliver’s decision.

The former Premier League official said: “All I can think is that the referee and VAR felt it was too close to proximity.

“What we have seen this season is that if the arm is out like that extended, up at shoulder height, by and large it has been penalised.