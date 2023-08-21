Dermot Gallagher has insisted that Alex Mac Allister should not have been sent off in Liverpool’s victory over Bournemouth.

The midfielder was given a straight red card in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph for a foul on Ryan Christie in the 57th minute. Certainly, it came as a shock when referee Thomas Brammall dismissed Mac Allister, with most expecting a caught to be issued. Even Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was surprised by the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have appealed to the FA for the decision to be overturned. As things stand, Mac Allister faces a three-match ban and will miss games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves. Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, believes the Reds have a good case - but they will have have to ‘convince’ an Independent Regulatory Commission panel that Brammall’s error was clear and obvious.

Gallagher said: "It's not a red card for me. The problem here is that the referee thinks it's a high tackle, but the only reason that happens is because both players are there.

"The boot actually catches him on the ankle. If his foot was on the ground and he caught him in the same place, it's not a high tackle. They've both got their feet off the ground, not a red card for me. Liverpool would have to convince the panel it's a clear and obvious error by the referee to win any appeal."