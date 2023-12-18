Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on the dissent incidents during Liverpool vs Manchester United.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on the red card decision during Liverpool's home draw with Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's men suffered a setback in their title bid on Sunday after they were held to a goalless draw by a struggling Red Devils side.

Liverpool dominated, racking up 34 shots in all, but only eight of those efforts were on target, and they were frustrated by a United side that enjoyed a strong day defensively. There wasn't too much controversy during the game - at least not for this season's standards - but there was a red card some disagreed with late in the game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

United star Diogo Dalot was sent off four minutes into stoppage time, receiving back-to-back yellow cards for ongoing dissent after referee Michael Oliver and his line assistant awarded a throw-in to Liverpool. Some felt the decision was harsh, but Gallagher was not impressed with Dalot.

"The throw is not clearly given the wrong way," he told Sky Sports News. "It is a United throw when you look at it again but when I first saw it I wasn't convinced.

"You can't act like Dalot did. It doesn't look good and isn't a good image to be portraying around the world. Whether you like it or not, that is the remit referees have been given this season. That is why there is such a high number of yellow cards for this type of offence."

Gallagher was then asked about the actions of Liverpool players during the game, with Mo Salah waving an imaginary card at one point, while Darwin Nunez reacted sarcastically after he felt he was fouled earlier in the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's so, so difficult because this is not an exact science," Gallager responded. "On the one hand, you say to me I don't want two yellow cards for Dalot, but two minutes later you say you want a yellow for Salah and three for Nunez.