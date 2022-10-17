Manchester City had a goal disallowed in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Dermot Gallagher insisted it was ‘hard’ not to be convinced a foul was committed in the build-up to Manchester City’s disallowed goal in their loss against Liverpool.

The Reds claimed a 1-0 victory over City at Anfield on Sunday courtesy of Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal.

But Pep Guardiola was incensed the visitors had a Phil Foden goal chalked off when the game was at a deadlock.

Following a VAR review, City striker Erling Haaland was adjudged to have unfairly challenged Liverpool midfielder Fabinho - before then taking the ball off Alisson when in the goalkeeper’s hands.

Guardiola felt that referee Anthony Taylor let plenty of things go in the game go and couldn’t see why Haaland was punished.

But former Premier League referee Gallagher, speaking to Sky Sports News, believes Taylor got his decision correct.

Gallagher said: “I think they’ve seen a foul on Fabinho in the build-up. I also think it’s a foul on the goalkeeper if it’s allowed to carry on because the goalkeeper has the ball under his hand.

“There’s the foul by Haaland in the build-up and as it went on, there’s a foul on the goalkeeper Alisson as well.

“It’s very hard when you watch that not to be convinced it’s a foul. It's not more scrutiny, it's the fact it led to a goal. With the Salah one, which led to a red card (to Jurgen Klopp for his protests), it's a foul and the assistant should flag that.