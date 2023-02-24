Didi Hamann says Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool if he’s not given this by FSG

Liverpool sit only eighth in the Premier League and require additions in the summer transfer window

Didi Hamann has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool if he’s not given the funds to sign ‘three or four midfielders’.

The Reds have endured an underwhelming 2022-23 season, having gone close to an unprecedented quadruple last term.

Klopp’s men sit just eighth in the Premier League table while they’re on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League after suffering a humbling 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the last-16 first leg at Anfield.

Much has been made of how Liverpool need recruits in the summer transfer window. In particular, the midfield requires bolstering having come under fire throughout the campaign.

Hamann, speaking on talkSPORT, reckons that several midfielders are not currently making the grade at Anfield - including Thiago Alcantara. And if Klopp doesn’t get the war chest needed to sign the likes of Jude Bellingham, the ex-Reds midfielder feels the current manager could depart Anfield.

Hamann said: “What made Liverpool successful in the past is they had a spine with [Alisson] Becker and [Virgil] van Dijk who transformed a defensively vulnerable team into one of if not the best teams defensively. You had Fabinho, who was probably the best holding midfielder and you had that spine.

“Then you had the three up top in [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and [Mo] Salah. The full-backs were good, they still are good even though the right-back could be a bit better defensively. But it doesn’t matter if you haven’t got a spine you can rely on - you’ve got nothing.

“The keeper has been solid even though he made a mistake on Tuesday. Fabinho has not been the same and van Dijk is making mistakes then it’s very hard.

“If you look at midfield, who would he like to keep because I’m not sure, the ones under contract, someone would take them.

“[Stefan] Bajcetic has done well, of course, you’ve got to keep him. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, they have progressed, Thiago [Alcantara] I’ve never been a fan of - I don’t think Liverpool are good enough to have a Thiago in the team at the moment. Fabinho hasn’t been the same, [James] Milner is coming to the end, he’s been a brilliant player then you’ve got [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been very disappointing. You probably need three or four midfielders and that takes a lot of money.

