The ex-Liverpool midfielder believes that his former side needs one particular addition to challenge for major honours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dietmar Hamann has told his former club Liverpool to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni who he believes is the 'missing link' for success.

Tchouaméni, 23, was a standout midfield target for Liverpool before he made the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French midfielder has developed into one of the most high-profile names in defensive midfield over the past few seasons and is among a strong core of young midfielders at the Spanish club that also includes Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Hamann made his case for Liverpool to sign the French star: "I think Tchouaméni would complete the missing link at Liverpool. Mac Allister and Endo are playing in that position at the moment, and though Endo is able to play there and is a good player, a top-class number six is the only thing missing for Liverpool.

"Alexis is doing really well, but I think he'd rather play a bit further forward. Tchouaméni and Camavinga are the benchmark for that position at the moment, and Tchouaméni would be a tremendous signing."

With Liverpool bringing in four midfielders, Jurgen Klopp is well-stacked in midfield. However, there's also the underlying issue of a true, lone defensive midfielder who could replicate what Fabinho did across five years at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wataru Endo was the most defensively-minded midfielder that was brought in but he hasn't been a key starter as Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have all formed a strong midfield trio.

Endo and Ryan Gravenberch are fine alternates, as well as Harvey Elliott and young Stefan Bajcetic, and the question of whether they will need to invest again in a defensive midfielder will be something that is tracked across the full season.

As it stands, they have lost once across all competitions so far and they are flying in their Europa League group, they face West Ham in the EFL Cup quarter-finals and they are three points off the top of the league.